MLA Baig seeks action against disputed tendering in GMC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Baramulla MLA Javid Hassan Baig has written to the Principal of Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, seeking immediate action on pending and disputed tendering matters and called for greater transparency in the institution's procurement and contract allotment processes.

In a communication addressed to the Principal, Baig said several issues concerning the functioning of the Medical College required urgent attention in the interest of transparency, accountability and smooth administration.

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The MLA directed that all pending and disputed tenders be processed and floated at the earliest.

He also sought copies of tender notices and related documents for information and record.

Baig stressed that regular or full-term tenders should be floated strictly in accordance with prescribed rules before any short-term arrangements are made.

He further recommended that any interim arrangement be finalized in the presence of his Public Relations Officer (PRO) as an authorised representative, a representative nominated by the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, and an official from the College administration.

According to the communication, all such short-term arrangements should include a provision that they automatically cease once a regular contractor is selected and work formally begins.

The MLA also called for framing and implementation of rules, conditions and safeguards governing such arrangements to ensure transparency and adherence to established procedures.

Baig said any deviation from the recommendations or action taken in contravention of them would be the responsibility of the head of the institution and could invite accountability under relevant rules and regulations.

Copies of the communication were marked to the Office of the Chief Minister, Health and Medical Education Minister, Commissioner/ Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and others.