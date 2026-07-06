MLA Arvind Gupta inaugurates lane and drain works in ward no. 40

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Aimed to strengthen the civic infrastructure in Jammu West, MLA Arvind Gupta today inaugurated the newly constructed lane and drain (Dari) work near Kamla Palace in Ward No. 40.

The project was executed to improve road connectivity, ensure proper drainage and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

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Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta said that providing quality civic infrastructure and ensuring basic amenities for every household remain among his top priorities.

"Development is not merely about constructing roads and drains; it is about improving the everyday lives of people. Every locality in Jammu West deserves modern infrastructure, better sanitation and safe connectivity. Our commitment is to ensure that no genuine public demand remains unattended, and development reaches every corner of the constituency," he said.

"Several developmental works are being undertaken across Jammu West based on public feedback and local requirements. The pace of infrastructure development would continue with transparency, quality and timely execution," he added.

Residents of Ward No. 40 appreciated the completion of the long-pending work and thanked Arvind Gupta for responding to their demands.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Anil Angral, Neelam Nagotra, Arun Dubey, Vishal Gupta, Vikas Kumar, Satpal Sharma, besides local residents and party workers.