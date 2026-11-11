MLA allocates Rs 24.90 lakh for Community Hall

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, here today, allocated Rs. 24.90 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the construction of Radha Krishna Community Hall of Radha Krishna Sewa Parishad at Pouni Chak.

A handout stated that once completed, the community hall will provide a convenient venue for weddings, social gatherings, religious programmes and other important family occasions.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said: "My priority is to ensure that the genuine demands of the residents are addressed and development reaches every locality of Jammu West."

He said that community infrastructure plays an important role in bringing the people together and providing essential facilities at local level.

Among those present on the occasion were former Deputy Mayor, Dharam Veer Singh Jamwal, Mandal president, Anil Angral, Deepak Sharma, Sanjay Sharma and Mridul Ji Maharaj. Members of the Radha Krishna Community Hall Committee present on the occasion were Mohan Das, Sohan Das, Shubam Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Harsh Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Surdarshan Sharma, Deepak Sharma and Sanjay Sharma, along with other local residents.