MLA Akhnoor lays foundation stone for Kameshwar Temple development

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Aug 3: MLA Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Bhagat, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the beautification and development of the historic Shri Kameshwar Temple.

The project, to be executed under the Capex Plan 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 56.12 lakh, includes beautification of the temple park, decorative lighting, construction of a grand entrance gate, an open-air shed and other facilities for devotees.

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Speaking on the occasion, the MLA Akhnoor said the temple is an important symbol of Akhnoor's spiritual and cultural heritage and reiterated the Government's commitment to preserving religious and heritage sites while providing modern amenities.

He said the project would also promote tourism, generate local employment and contribute to the region's socio-economic development.

Mahamandleshwar Mahant Shri Rameshwar Dass appreciated the initiative, saying it would improve facilities for devotees while preserving the sanctity and historical significance of the shrine.

Among those present were Brahmin Sabha President Sudesh Magotra, BJP Yuva Morcha President Balwinder Sigh Bindu, BJP Mahila Morcha President Rajni Sharma, Aman Gupta, Mandal President Sohal Sungal, Shamshair Dass, Jourian Mandal President Neeraj Sharma, Sonia Verma, Reena Devi, Raghuveer Singh, Udayman, and others.

Senior officers from the Public Works Department, including Executive Engineer Sanjeev Sharma, AEE Sunil Bogia, AE Mohit Gupta, and other departmental officials also attended the event.