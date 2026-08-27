MK Sinha Posted ADG CID, Tejinder Singh IG Jammu As J&K Govt Transfers 14 Police Officers
JAMMU, Aug 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 11 IPS and 3 JKPS officers in the interest of the administration, posting MK Sinha as ADG CID J&K and Tejinder Singh as IG Jammu...
JAMMU, Aug 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 11 IPS and 3 JKPS officers in the interest of the administration, posting MK Sinha as ADG CID J&K and Tejinder Singh as IG Jammu Zone.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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