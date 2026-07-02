MK Cricket Academy beats Little Champs by 48 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: MK Cricket Academy Akhnoor defeated Little Champs Akhnoor by 48 runs in the 1st PL Memorial Juniors Cricket Tournament played at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Akhnoor.

After winning the toss, Little Champs elected to field. Batting first, MK Cricket Academy posted a competitive 173 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. Anshul Sharma remained unbeaten on 67 off 57 balls, while Viraj Chand contributed 29 off 22 and Anmol Magotra scored 24 off 34 balls. For Little Champs, Sushant claimed two wickets and Vansh took one.

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In reply, Little Champs were restricted to 125 for 9 in 20 overs despite Sushant’s fighting 48 off 52 balls and Hitting’s quick 12 off 9 deliveries. For MK Cricket Academy, Jatin Radha, Surya Dev Singh, Meet, Amrit Lal, Yuvraj Radha, Viraj Chand and Yuvraj Banal claimed one wicket each. For his match-winning unbeaten knock, Anshul Sharma was declared the Man of the Match.

The match was officiated by umpires Vikas Bali and Dayal Singh, while Rishu Kumar served as scorer.

Sham Singh Langeh, President, Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor and Zonal Head, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, was the chief guest. Mahant Keshav Shastri and Deepak Sharma were the guests of honour, while Jimmy Mani and Suresh Malhotra attended as special guests. The tournament is being organised by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the supervision of Organising Secretary Rajinder Sharma and Sham Singh Langeh.