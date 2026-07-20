Mizoram pitches itself as emerging hub for event tourism

AIZWAL, Jul 19: Pitching Mizoram as an emerging destination for event tourism, Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the state has immense untapped potential in the sector.

Addressing the North East Events and Entertainment Leaders' Summit in Guwahati on Saturday, he invited event management professionals to explore the state as a venue for large-scale events and stated that improved rail and air connectivity had made Mizoram more accessible than ever.

"Come and host your events in Mizoram, amid our scenic hills and valleys, pristine rivers and clean environment. We will warmly welcome you," Hmar said, according to a statement.

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The minister said event tourism could create substantial employment opportunities and generate economic benefits for local communities, adding that the state government was committed to developing the sector as a key growth driver.

During the summit, Mizoram showcased its tourism potential through a video presentation, highlighting the state's tourism calendar, major attractions and initiatives undertaken by the government.

The presentation, jointly prepared by the Tourism Department and the Information and Public Relations Department, emphasised the state's readiness to host major tourism and entertainment events, the statement said.

The two-day summit concluded on Sunday after deliberations on strategies to promote event tourism across the northeastern states, it said.( PTI)