Mission Shakti organizes breast cancer awareness session

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 17: Reinforcing its commitment to women's health and preventive healthcare, Mission Shakti District Hub for Empowerment of Women Jammu organised a breast cancer awareness session at Anganwadi Centre (AWC), Smailpur, Marh, to sensitise Anganwadi workers about breast cancer, early warning signs and the importance of timely medical intervention.

The initiative aimed to dispel myths, address social stigma surrounding breast health and encourage women to prioritise regular health check-ups and preventive care.Dr. Bhanu Mahajan, Gynaecologist, sensitised participants about the common warning signs of breast cancer, breast self-examination, associated risk factors and the importance of regular medical screening.

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She emphasised that early detection and timely treatment can significantly improve health outcomes, urging women to remain vigilant about changes in their breast health and seek professional medical advice without delay.

District Mission Coordinator, Mission Shakti Jammu, Shagun Manchanda, highlighted the vital role of grassroots-level awareness initiatives in equipping women with essential health knowledge. She underscored that informed women are better positioned to recognise potential health concerns, seek timely medical assistance and make empowered decisions regarding their well-being.

The programme was facilitated with the support of CDPO Marh,Niharika, reflecting the importance of coordinated efforts in extending health awareness to the grassroots.The initiative reaffirmed Mission Shakti Jammu's commitment to promoting women's health literacy, strengthening preventive healthcare awareness and fostering an environment where conversations about women's health are encouraged with confidence and sensitivity.