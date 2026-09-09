Mission Shakti organises Symposium at GDC Paloura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Mission Shakti, District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Jammu, Department of Social Welfare, J&K, organised an engaging symposium on "Literacy and Education: Foundation for Women's Empowerment and an Inclusive Society" at Government Degree College (GDC), Paloura.

The event was held in the presence of Dr Savi Bhel, Principal, GDC Paloura, whose support and encouragement contributed significantly to making the programme a meaningful platform for student participation, awareness and exchange of ideas.

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The symposium witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of GDC Paloura, who shared their views on women's education, gender equality, social inclusion and the crucial role of youth in building a more equitable and inclusive society. Through their active participation, students highlighted how education can empower women and girls to challenge social barriers, exercise their rights and become active contributors to community development.

Shagun Manchanda, District Mission Coordinator, Mission Shakti, Jammu, emphasised the transformative power of education and highlighted that literacy is not merely the ability to read and write, but a gateway to informed decision-making, economic independence, dignity, confidence and equal participation in society. She stressed the importance of ensuring that every girl and woman has access to education and opportunities that enable her to realise her full potential.

The programme was supported by the Women Development/Gender Issues Cell of GDC Paloura, with Prof. Pooja Sharma, Convener; Dr. Rabia Iqbal Mir, Co-Convener; Dr. Seema Devi, Prof. Poonam Rainu, Ms. Renuka Jasrotia and Prof. Richu, Members & staff of Mission Shakti .

A key highlight of the programme was the student competition, which provided participants an opportunity to express their ideas and perspectives on literacy, education and women's empowerment. The competition was adjudged by Dr Sapna Sharma and Dr Gaurav Bhalla, who assessed the participants and encouraged them through their valuable observations and appreciation.

The winners of the competition were felicitated by Mission Shakti Jammu in recognition of their enthusiastic participation, creativity and thoughtful contribution to the theme.