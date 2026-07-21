Mission Shakti organises capacity building programmes for Anganwadi Workers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Mission Shakti District Hub for Empowerment of Women Jammu, Department of Social Welfare organised capacity building programmes for Anganwadi Workers at Anganwadi Centres in R.S. Pura and Akhnoor block with the objective of strengthening grassroots service delivery and enhancing the professional capacities of frontline functionaries working for the welfare of women and children.

The programme focused on equipping Anganwadi Workers with practical knowledge, effective communication strategies and child-centric approaches to ensure improved implementation of welfare initiatives and quality service delivery at the community level.

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Participants were sensitised on the importance of early childhood care, nutrition, health, gender-responsive interventions, community mobilisation and the pivotal role of Anganwadi Workers in promoting the holistic development of children and empowering women.

Resource person Prof. (Dr.) Bharti Tandon, Deputy Head, School of Education of MIER College of Education , delivered insightful sessions on effective techniques for engaging with children, promoting positive learning environments and adopting innovative approaches to early childhood education. She also emphasised the importance of empathy, inclusive practices and interactive teaching methodologies in fostering the cognitive, emotional and social development of children.

Speaking on the occasion, District Mission Coordinator, Mission Shakti Jammu, Shagun Manchanda, highlighted that Anganwadi Workers serve as the backbone of community-based interventions and play a transformative role in ensuring the effective implementation of women and child welfare programmes. She encouraged the participants to continue working with dedication and compassion to build healthier, safer and more empowered communities.

The programme witnessed the active participation and support of CDPO R.S. Pura Ateeksha Sethi, and CDPO Akhnoor Gurwinder Kour Gender Specialist DHEW Khushboo Kapte & Supervisors of R S Pura & Akhnoor block were among others present on the occasion.