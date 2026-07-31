Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The body of a 27-year-old youth, who had been missing for the past three days, was recovered from the Tawi River last evening, triggering protests in Jammu's Talab Tillo area as grieving family members alleged he was murdered and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

The deceased was identified as Ravi, a resident of Talab Tillo Camp Road. According to his family, he had gone to the Tawi River Front with his friends three days ago and subsequently went missing. His disappearance had prompted extensive search operations by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers, who conducted searches in the river over the past two days but failed to trace him.

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Officials said Ravi's body was eventually recovered around 3.5 kilometres downstream from the Belicharana area, from where his companions had reportedly claimed he went missing.

The recovery sparked grief and outrage among the victim's relatives, who questioned the circumstances surrounding his death and alleged foul play. They expressed suspicion over the role of Ravi's companions and sought a thorough investigation to establish the sequence of events.

After completion of the post-mortem examination, family members, relatives and local residents carried Ravi's body to Talab Tillo Chowk and staged a protest by placing it in the middle of the road. The demonstration led to a blockade of the busy Talab Tillo Road, disrupting vehicular movement for a considerable time. Protesters raised slogans demanding justice for the deceased and called for a fair, transparent and impartial probe, with the family specifically seeking a CBI investigation into the case.

Senior police and civil administration officials reached the protest site to pacify the demonstrators and regulate traffic. The officials assured the family that all aspects of the case would be investigated thoroughly and no angle would be overlooked.

Meanwhile, inquest proceedings in connection with the case have been initiated at Police Post Belicharana.