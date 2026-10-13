Missing young woman’s body remains untraced

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The dead body of a young woman who washed away in flash flood in a Nallah, in Raipur area of Jammu North on Sunday morning could not be traced even after second day.

Official sources said that SDRF, NDRF and Police teams along with some local volunteers launched search operation during morning hours on Monday again but despite intensive search, even up to Marh block near Tawi river, the body could not be traced. They said even the family members and some relatives of the deceased woman, were also accompanying the search teams. Click here to watch video

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Young woman Ruksana Kouser (27), wife of Mohd Kaleem, hailing from Rajouri and presently residing at Begani Talab, Raipur in Jammu North, washed away in flash flood while saving their own car along with her husband near their house. The husband, however, managed to escape from the flood but their car washed away nearly 50 meters downstream and got trapped in stones. The woman remained missing since yesterday, despite long search. The locals said that water level was more than 5-6 feet in the Nallah during flood on Sunday.

Tehsildar Jammu North, Amit Kumar Anand said that the body of missing woman, Ruksana Kouser, wife of Mohd Kaleem, resident of Raipur, could not be traced even today. He said today morning again, the search operation was resumed by SDRF/ NDRF and Police teams along with many locals but she could not be traced. The teams reached up to Tawi bank in Marh Sub Division. The operation will be resumed tomorrow again, Anand added.

He said another person hailing from Utter Pradesh, and working in Jammu had washed away in a flooded Nallah in Domana area. His body was however, recovered. Identified as Ram Sajan, residing near Royal Farm in Domana, his bike also reportedly washed away in the flood, he added.