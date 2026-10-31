Missing Woman In J&K Suspected To Have Crossed LoC Into Pakistan

Jammu, Oct 31: A woman has gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and is suspected to have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) along with eight goats, officials said on Saturday.

Rubina Kousar, a resident of Karni village near the LoC, took the goats out for grazing on Friday but did not return home by evening, they said.

They said preliminary information suggests that she may have crossed the LoC into Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) along with the livestock.

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It was not immediately clear whether she crossed the LoC inadvertently while grazing the goats or did so deliberately, they added.

Several families living along the LoC have relatives across the divide in PoJK, making it difficult to ascertain the circumstances behind her suspected crossing, officials said. Further details are awaited.