Missing SPO Found Dead Near Home in Kishtwar; Service Rifle Recovered, Police Launch Investigation

Kishtwar, Oct 16: A 55-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO), who had reportedly gone missing along with his service weapon from a police post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, was found dead near his residence on Friday, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmed (55), a resident of Wanipora Trigam in Kishtwar district.

A senior police officer told news agency Kashmir News Corner (KNC) that the SPO had been posted at Pedil Police Post since 2025 and had recently gone missing from his place of duty along with his service Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and a magazine.

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Following his disappearance, police and security forces launched a search operation to trace the missing SPO and recover the weapon.

The search took a significant turn on Friday morning when Bashir Ahmed’s body was discovered near his residence in Wanipora Trigam. Officials confirmed that his missing service rifle was also recovered.

Soon after the recovery, police personnel reached the location, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene to collect evidence and assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the death.

The senior officer said the exact cause of death has not yet been established, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the SPO’s disappearance from his place of posting and his subsequent death near his residence.

Officials said that the investigation would seek to establish the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar Police have taken cognizance of the matter and initiated a detailed probe. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. (KNC)