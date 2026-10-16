Jammu, Oct 16: A 55-year-old special police officer, who had gone missing with his service rifle, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

The body of Bashir Ahmed was found in a forest area near his residence in Trigham, along with his self-loading service rifle and a magazine, police said.

A forensic team has reached the spot to collect evidence, and the exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received, they said.

Advertisement

Ahmed, who was posted at the Pedil police post, left for his home on Thursday morning but did not reach his destination, prompting his family to lodge a missing person report, police said. (AGENCIES)