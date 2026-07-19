Missing medical report exposes ‘perfunctory’ probe in rape case: Court

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: The Fast Track Court, Jammu, has taken serious exception to the absence of the prosecutrix’s medical examination report from the challan in a rape case, observing that the lapse reflects the “perfunctory manner” in which the police report was presented before the court.

Presiding Officer Amarjeet Singh Langeh passed the directions in a case arising out of FIR No. 48/2021 registered at Police Station Nowabad under Section 376 of the IPC against accused Devinder Singh.

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The court noted that despite an earlier direction issued on June 1, the prosecution had failed to verify whether the doctor who medically examined the prosecutrix had issued the necessary certificate and, if so, where the document was.

Observing that the medical examination report of a victim in a sexual assault case is a vital piece of evidence, the court said it was “very strange” that the certificate was not available on the judicial record.

The court further remarked that it was a “crude irony” that the lapse was not noticed either by the then SHO of Police Station Nowabad, who concurred with the compilation of the challan, or by the then Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Headquarters Jammu, who approved its presentation before the court.

The Fast Track Court directed the investigating officer, then PSI Yasir Arafat, to remain personally present on the next date of hearing and explain the whereabouts of the medical examination report.

A copy of the order was also directed to be sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, with instructions to obtain an explanation from the then SHO Nowabad, Inspector Vijay Kumar Sharma, and submit it before the court for further orders.

The prosecution was directed to ensure service of the order upon the investigating officer and the SSP Jammu and to produce material witnesses on the next date.

Advocate Amit Gupta appeared for the accused, who was granted exemption from personal appearance for the day. The case has been listed for further proceedings on August 17, 2026.