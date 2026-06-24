Missing Gool youth found dead in forest, probe underway

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 23: A 26-year-old youth who had been missing for the past two days was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a forest area of Gool tehsil today, triggering demands from family members and locals for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The deceased was identified as Tanveer Ahmed, son of Ghulam Rasool Najar, a resident of Parthmulla in Gool. According to family members, Tanveer had left home on Sunday evening to meet a friend but did not return. After failing to trace him, the family approached Police Station Gool and lodged a missing report.

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Police said that during the investigation, information was received about the body of an unidentified male lying in the upper hilly reaches of the Dilwah-Tungali forest area. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was later identified as that of the missing youth.

The body was shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC) Gool, where a post-mortem examination was conducted by a board of doctors. After completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the death. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the scene and collected samples and other evidence for examination.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be determined, family members and local residents have expressed suspicion and alleged that Tanveer may have been murdered. They have demanded a fair and impartial investigation to bring the truth to light.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban, Arun Gupta, said that further action would be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem and forensic reports.