Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Police today traced a missing child and reunited him with his family. The child was found alone in forest area of Katiyanwali in Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said the child was found roaming in the forest falling in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chandoosa and was brought to the Police Station. “The child appeared distressed and was unable to disclose his name, parentage or residential address, prompting cops to initiate efforts to establish his identity,” he said.

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Through coordination with the concerned Police jurisdiction, he was identified as Umar Ahmed Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, resident of Mungam’s Kumar Mohalla, the Spokesperson said. “After completing due verification and necessary formalities, the child was safely handed over to his parents,” the Spokesperson maintined.