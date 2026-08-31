Missing Akhnoor woman found alive in forest after five days

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Aug 30: A 65-year-old woman, who had gone missing from Manani village in Akhnoor on August 26, was found alive in a dense forest in Tashi Mohalla area of Panchayat Jad today, ending a five-day search operation.

Sharda Devi, wife of Bansi Lal and a resident of Khour Camp, was found in an extremely weak and exhausted condition.

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She was immediately rescued and shifted to Sub-District Hospital, Akhnoor, where she was admitted for treatment.

Officials said Sharda had gone missing from the Manani area on August 26. After efforts by her family to trace her failed, police and security forces launched a search operation in the forested areas around the village.

The Army and other agencies also joined the search, with drones and sniffer dogs being deployed to locate the woman. The search was challenging due to the dense forest spread over several kilometres.

Officials said the woman was finally located by the search teams in the Tashi Mohalla forest area on Sunday afternoon. She had apparently spent five days in the forest and was physically exhausted when found.

Her recovery brought relief to the family, which had been anxiously waiting for her return.

The circumstances leading to her disappearance and how she reached the Tashi Mohalla forest area are yet to be ascertained, with police expected to record her statement after improvement in her condition to establish the sequence of events.