‘Misbehaviour with Judge’ Bar Association Poonch stages protest

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 18: Bar Association Poonch held protest against the alleged misbehaviour of police with Additional District & Session Judge Poonch, Mir Wajahat at Surankote bypass in Poonch district and demanded disciplinary and criminal action against officials.

The members of the Bar Association later in an emergency meeting held here, discussed various aspects, adopted resolution which was forwarded to Registrar General of High Court to put before Chief Justice, DGP, IG and DIG Rajouri-Poonch.

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The advocates during protest raised slogans against Poonch police and demanded action against this misbehaviour. General secretary of Bar Association Poonch, Tahir Mehmood said that in the evening of August 17, when Additional District & Session Judge Poonch, was on his way towards Poonch after finishing his leaves, his vehicle was stopped by police at Surankote by-pass and the cops misbehaved with the Judge.

Despite having flag on his vehicle and disclosing his identity to the police men on duty, the police personnel present there tried to take out key of vehicle and misbehaved with him. Initially, a judge from Surankote Court reached there, later Chief Judicial Magistrate Poonch went to take him in his vehicle from there.

"We condemn this act of misbehavior. This is not only misbehaviour with one judge but with whole judiciary by the police," they asserted.

Bar Assosiation Poonch held protest, condemnation meeting, suspended work along with Bar Association Surankote and Mendhar including Revenue courts and demanded immediate action against those involved in this case.

Advocate Mobeen said that he reached there within 15 minutes and witnessed high handed-ness of police officials there which is highly condemnable.

President Bar Association Poonch, Sunil Sharma said that it also came into our notice that those police personnel on spot said that we have directions to stop this vehicle. Later, CJM had to rush there to take the Additional District and Session Judge from there.

"We have given ultimatum to Government to take action against the officials involved in this matter, resolve the issue, otherwise, further steps shall be taken and communicated after a crucial meeting on Wednesday, the Poonch Bar president said.