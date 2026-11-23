Prof. Suresh Chander

suresh.chander@gmail.com

"What's in a name?" Juliet asks in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. A name, she suggests, is merely a label; a rose would smell as sweet by any other name.

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But some names carry the weight of history. Some are repositories of pain, memory and identity. Mirpur is not just a name.

For thousands of people scattered across India and the world, Mirpur is a lost home, a painful memory and an unresolved question of belonging. It evokes 25 November 1947-a date that remains etched in the collective memory of the people of Mirpur.

On that day, the town witnessed a catastrophe. A large part of its population was killed, captured or forced to flee as raiders advanced, aided by local collaborators. Families were torn apart. Men, women and children faced violence and an uncertain fate. Many who survived the ordeal carried the trauma with them for the rest of their lives.

The tragedy was compounded by the feeling of abandonment. Those who had expected protection found themselves exposed to the advancing marauders. The people had not been prepared for the collapse of their security. The city was betrayed by the failure of those entrusted with its protection.

The old Mirpur, situated on the banks of the Jhelum, was subsequently submerged under the waters of the Mangla Dam reservoir. The river that had once sustained trade and connected communities became the site of a vast reservoir. The old city now lies beneath its waters-a watery grave for homes, streets, temples, memories and generations of shared life.

For the displaced, the loss was therefore not merely territorial. It was the loss of a physical world to which they could no longer return.

Two migrations, two experiences of identity

The story of Mirpur did not end with the tragedy of 1947. It entered another phase through migration.

A substantial number of Mirpuris eventually migrated to Britain, particularly during the period when employment opportunities and the construction of the Mangla Dam encouraged migration from the region. Over time, they established a sizable community and came to be recognised as the Mirpuri diaspora.

Their journey is one of remarkable social transformation. Families that had left their ancestral homeland with little more than memories built new lives in Britain. They established themselves in business, industry, public life and politics. Their language and cultural traditions survived, and in many cases became stronger markers of a distinct identity.

The experience of Mirpuris who settled in India was rather different. Dispersed across different towns and cities, many found themselves socially and economically disadvantaged. Their speech was sometimes ridiculed. The language that connected them to their homeland became, in certain settings, a source of embarrassment. Some stopped speaking it publicly or avoided identifying themselves as Mirpuris.

Ironically, the experience of the diaspora in Britain took a different direction. There, the desire not to be absorbed into a broad, undifferentiated Pakistani identity encouraged many to assert their distinct Mirpuri and Pahari heritage. What had once been a source of ridicule in one setting became a source of pride in another.

The official British Census recognises the category "Pakistani Pahari (with Mirpuri and Potwari)" among its language classifications. This is an important recognition of a linguistic identity that has travelled far beyond its place of origin. The census category should not, however, be confused with a count of every person who can speak Mirpuri: it records people reporting the language as their main language.

The community's achievements are also reflected in public life. Shabana Mahmood, whose family has roots in Mirpur, became Home Secretary of the United Kingdom on 5 September 2025 and was reappointed to the office in July 2026. Her rise to one of the highest offices in the British Government is a striking illustration of the journey made by families whose ancestral homeland was lost in 1947.

There is a poignant contrast here. A community whose members once had to struggle for recognition of their identity has produced individuals who now occupy positions of considerable influence in their adopted country.

The memorial and the meaning of sacrifice

In India, the displaced people of Mirpur have sought to preserve the memory of their lost homeland. The establishment of Mirpur Balidan Bhawan in Delhi is one such effort. It stands as a memorial to those who lost their lives in 1947 and to a community determined not to let its history disappear.

Yet the very name raises an interesting question. Who, or what, was martyred? Mirpur as a geographical entity was not annihilated. Its land remains, and its history stretches across centuries of rulers, battles and political changes. The old town, however, lies beneath the Mangla reservoir, while its people were scattered. It is the people, their homes and their way of life that suffered the catastrophe. The memorial is therefore not simply to a place; it is to the people who lost it.

The irony is that the descendants of those who were uprooted continue to struggle for recognition of their status. Many have lived in India for generations, yet their position has remained ambiguous. They are not formally treated in the same way as refugees from other parts of the subcontinent. They have also continued to seek compensation or a meaningful settlement for the property they left behind.

The official position has generally been that the territory is part of India and that the displaced people will be able to reclaim their property when the area is recovered. But this argument leaves an uncomfortable question unanswered: what does restoration mean when the old town and much of its land are already under the waters of the Mangla Dam? A house, a shop or a field cannot simply be restored by drawing a line on a map.

The issue is not merely financial compensation. It is about acknowledgement, dignity and the right of a displaced community to have its history and loss formally recognised. A people should not have to remain suspended between a homeland they cannot return to and a country in which their claims remain unresolved.

The roots of the tragedy go back further

The events of November 1947 did not emerge from a historical vacuum. To understand the wider political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, one must look back at least to the developments of 1931 and the years that followed.

Ex Chief Justice, Azad Kashmir High Court, M. Y. Saraf's account of this period describes how news of the firing outside Srinagar Central Jail on 13 July 1931 reached Lahore, provoking protest meetings and a wider political mobilisation. Organisations formed outside the State began taking an active interest in developments in Kashmir. The All India Kashmir Committee was established at Simla on 25 July 1931. It extended support to affected families and political activists, while volunteers associated with the Ahrar movement sought to enter Kashmir under the slogan of Kashmir Chalo.

The political movement within the State also acquired an organised form. The All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference was founded in October 1932, with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah as its President and Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas as its General Secretary. Its demands included greater representation in government services, relief from excessive land revenue, a representative legislature, civil liberties and the release of political prisoners.

They highlighted the grievances of Kashmiri Muslims and called for support from the wider Muslim community.

This generated anxieties among sections of the Hindu and Sikh population, as well as within the Dogra establishment.

The daily 'Akali', official organ of the Dal, wrote in an editorial on 14 August 1931:

"If the dispute had been between the Maharajah of Kashmir and his subjects and for the rights of all his Kashmiri subjects, we would have been on the side of the Kashmiris but here we see that the dispute in Kashmir is entirely for the strengthening of Muslim forces and it is being led by those who want to see the establishment of a Muslim

State in northern lndia and are determined to enslave Hindus and Sikhs in the said State; we feel therefore convinced that in this matter, we must oppose the Muslims."

The Tribune, Milap and Pratap also expressed similar misgivings.

The Tribune also reported the concerns conveyed by a deputation of Hindu and Sikh members of the Central Legislative Assembly to the Viceroy.

The movement itself was far from united. Differences developed between Sheikh Abdullah and Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah, and rival political groupings emerged. Personal rivalries, ideological differences and competing claims to leadership contributed to factionalism. Allama Iqbal, who had long taken an interest in the welfare of Kashmiri Muslims, warned Sheikh Abdullah in a letter in October 1933 that disunity would obstruct the community's political and social progress.

The Maharaja's government, meanwhile, sought assistance from the British authorities. British troops and officials of the Political Department became involved as the unrest continued. The events of 1931-34 thus brought together internal grievances, external political mobilisation, communal anxieties, leadership rivalries and the intervention of imperial power.

This history should not be read as a straight line leading inevitably to the tragedy of 1947. The Partition of British India, the tribal invasion, the collapse of security in parts of the princely State and the wider conflict over Jammu and Kashmir were immediate factors in the catastrophe. Nevertheless, the political polarisation of the preceding years forms an important part of the background. The tragedy of Mirpur cannot be understood fully without understanding the society and politics in which it occurred.

(The purpose of narrating the background is not to reopen the wounds but to understand it in the historical context)

(The author is former Head of Computer Engineering Department in G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology)