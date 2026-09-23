Mirabai Chanu ends Asian Games medal wait with silver

NAGOYA, Sep 23: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finally completed her medal collection, winning the elusive Asian Games silver in the women's 49kg event here on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198kg, lifting 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk to claim India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari won bronze in 1998.

The Asian Games silver adds to Chanu's Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Championships titles and an Asian Championships bronze. (PTI)