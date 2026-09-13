Mir Welcomes BRICS Condemnation Of Pahalgam Attack, Questions 'Red Carpet' For China

Srinagar, Sep 13: Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday welcomed the BRICS Summit declaration for condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack but questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "rolling out a red carpet" for China which, he said, backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"Condemning the attack that occurred inside India a year and a half or two years ago at the BRICS Summit is, overall, a welcome step," Mir said.

He said, however, the bigger question here is that the Modi government "rolled out a red carpet to those who sided with Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor standoff".

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"At that time, those who stood in support of Pakistan, providing logistical support, political backing, and psychological cover, were welcomed on the red carpet at this very BRICS Summit today. Modi ji rolled out the red carpet for them here," the Dooru MLA said.

Mir said China had martyred our soldiers in Galwan and encroached upon territory in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The prime minister of our country should have raised those specific issues and conveyed India's firm stance to China. In that regard, our government has failed," he added. (Agencies)