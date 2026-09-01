Mir calls on Rahul Gandhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: AICC general secretary and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the J&K Assembly, Ghulam Ahmad Mir met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and discussed important organisational and political matters concerning Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with him.

The meeting focused on strengthening the Congress organisation and further advancing the party's political and organisational agenda. The issue related to upcoming Local Bodies and Panchyat elections in the Jammu and Kashmir was also dicussed during the meeting with Gandhi.

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It is pertinent to mention here that G A Mir, a former JKPCC chief, was given the charge of Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry recently by the party president. Earlier, he was AICC general secretary, Incharge Jharkhand and West Bengal.