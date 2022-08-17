Mir, Bhalla lead Cong protest against killings, price rise

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Former president JKPCC, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and working president Raman Bhalla alongwith senior leaders, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma and others today held a strong protest demonstration against targetted killings in Kashmir besides unprecedented price hike and large scale unemployment.

Leading the protest Mir and Bhalla charged the Home Ministry of total failure to stop targeted killings of innocents including minorities which is intolerable and Amit Shah should resign.

A strong protest demonstration was held on the national highway at Kunjwani Chowk strongly condemning the innocent killings in Kashmir especially targeted killings of Kashmir Pandits, other minorities and outside labourers and charged the Centre of total failure to ensure the safety of innocents in Kashmir. The Home Ministry is directly responsible for the law and order in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, so the Home Minister has no right to stay in office and should resign, they demanded.

Earlier, an impressive gathering was held at Kunjwani Chowk as part of nationwide campaign of AICC against price rise and unemployment ” Menghai pe Charcha”, wherein several senior leaders and activist spoke about unprecedented price rise and large scale unemployment under BJP regime.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir said that series of protests against BJP Government’s “anti-people” policies strongly resonated with the people. The Congress party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks, he said. He said the people of India are suffering because of the Modi Government’s “economic mismanagement” and the Congress will expose this before the people of the country.

Bhalla said that inflation has affected people at all levels. Even a cup of tea is now beyond the reach of the common citizen. The Centre has not taken any firm steps to control skyrocketing prices. “The BJP Government’s cluelessness about the economy and financial management has been out in the open for long now. Instead of accepting it and seeking guidance from experts, the BJP only resorts to trickery to create an optical delusion,” Bhalla alleged.