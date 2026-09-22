Mir accuses BJP of disrupting House to divert attention from its record

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: The AICC General Secretary G.A. Mir today accused the BJP of deliberately disrupting the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, saying the party was trying to divert attention from questions over the Centre's handling of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters after the first day of the 10-day autumn session, Mir said the disruptions were part of the BJP's "strategy and design" and alleged that the party had no substantive issue to raise. "Those who steal make more noise," Mir said, accusing the BJP of creating a ruckus when questions concerning the past seven to eight years were being raised in the House.

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He said the BJP had been in power at the Centre and in the erstwhile state during the period of the "double-engine Government" and questioned why it had not addressed the issues facing Jammu and Kashmir when it had control over the administration. "They are standing here to gain sympathy for the people of Kashmir. Basically, they don't have any issue," Mir said.

He accused the BJP-led Government of having "destroyed the state" over the past seven to eight years and said the Centre had reduced Jammu and Kashmir's status by bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. "The way they bifurcated the state, broke it, downgraded it, took all the powers," Mir said.

Mir said the BJP's protests were particularly detrimental because Question Hour provided legislators a limited opportunity to raise public issues. "This Question Hour is already a limited session. There are limited days. In that also, the questions of the people, the issues of the people, it is the duty of the BJP to disturb them," he said. He added, "This is the policy of the BJP," he added.

Asked whether there was any indication that the Council of Ministers would be expanded before October 10, Mir said the decision rested with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. "Omar can tell you. Is there any indication of Congress? Omar can tell you," he said.

Mir said the final decision on the timing of any cabinet expansion was the prerogative of the Chief Minister, irrespective of the coalition arrangement. "When the leader of the House is formed, whether it is a coalition or a coalition, ultimately, it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister," he said.