MIPRA for immediate restoration of migrants' encroached land in Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Migrant Immovable Property Reclaim Association (MIPRA) has demanded immediate restoration of left over properties of minorities in Kashmir who were forced to leave the Valley on gun point in 1989-90.

The demand was made by the representatives of the Association while talking to reporters here on Friday. Holding official apathy responsible for the plight of the displaced minorities from Valley, they said that the continued inaction from Government amounted to genocide of the community by gradual erasure, threatening to obliterate an entire community's foot prints from the land of its ancestors.

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``The State is deemed to have taken migrant property into its custody under the Migrant Properties Distress Sale Act 1997. So it must accept statutory accountability,'' said MIPRA representatives. They added that the administrative inaction, manipulation of revenue records and collusion between sections of the revenue establishment and encroachers have frustrated the lawful claims of displaced families. They said the ongoing loss of houses, land and other properties, besides access to remedies should not be reduced to political rhetoric.

The Association said that the administration claimed it received 12,232 complaints of encroachment, 2874 complaints of trespassing and 422 complaints regarding tampering of revenue records through its portal and it retrieved 522 Kanals of land out of it. The Association sought clarification on whether retrieval meant restoration of the lawful migrants owned property taken into administrative custody or settling with the encroachers.

It said against the 92,000 kanals of land left behind by migrants in the Valley, 25,000 kanals were reportedly alienated. The Association questioned whether alienation involved settlements or compromises with unauthorised occupants at the expense of rightful owners. Citing the lack of satisfactory clarification, the Association demanded a verified district, tehsil and village wise inventory detailing ownership, present possession, encroachments and action taken.

It also demanded that the Migrant Properties Distress Sale Act must be enforced in letter and spirit as the same has been rendered ineffective in practice. It said though the law places responsibility on Deputy Commissioners as custodians of migrant properties they failed to act in accordance to the law with the result the migrants are running from pillar to post for justice.

Raising concern over misuse of Sections 4 and 8 of the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act , 1976 the Association said that these provisions have been illegally invoked in numerous cases depriving migrants of land despite prior settlement of rights.