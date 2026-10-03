MIPRA announces action plan to pursue migrant property issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: The Migrant Immovable Property Reclaim Association (MIPRA) held a meeting here, today to review its activities and outline its programme for the coming month.

Thirty-five members attended the meeting, with several participating via video conference from different parts of India and as far away as Australia.

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The members expressed satisfaction with the Association's progress. MIPRA's Memorandum submitted to the J&K Administration has attracted attention, and the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has assured the Association that action will be taken on the concerns and demands raised by it.

The meeting observed that despite claims of normality in the Valley, thousands of displaced families continue to face unresolved issues regarding their immovable properties left behind in Kashmir.

The Association decided to hold a one-month programme of action, including continued engagement with the administration, outreach to authorities in the Valley, press interactions, and peaceful democratic initiatives to highlight the pending issues facing migrant property owners.

The Working Committee was also restructured to improve coordination and implementation of the Association's activities.

MIPRA reiterated its commitment to protecting, preserving, restoring, and reclaiming migrant immovable property by constitutional, democratic, and peaceful means.