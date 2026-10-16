Minority Morcha BJP pays glowing tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP Minority Morcha celebrated the birth anniversary of former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the BJP Office, Trikuta Nagar here on Thursday, paying rich tribute to eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee.

The programme highlighted Dr Kalam’s remarkable life, scientific achievements, contribution to nation-building and inspiring message for the youth.

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The programme was held in the presence of Ranjodh Singh Nalwa, president of BJP J&K Minority Morcha who highlighted the ideals, achievements and enduring legacy of Dr Kalam.

Addressing the gathering, Ranjodh Singh Nalwa said that Dr APJ Abdul Kalam remains one of the most inspiring personalities in the history of modern India. He stated that Kalam’s journey from a humble background to becoming the President of the country demonstrated the power of education, determination, discipline and hard work.

“Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was not merely a great scientist and former president; he was a visionary who dedicated his entire life to the progress of the nation and the empowerment of its youth. His life teaches us that no dream is too big and no challenge is insurmountable when we work with honesty, dedication and a strong sense of purpose,” Nalwa said.

He recalled Dr Kalam’s significant contribution to India’s scientific and technological advancement, particularly in the fields of aerospace and defence research. His role in strengthening the country’s scientific capabilities earned him widespread respect and the popular title of the ‘Missile Man of India’.

Nalwa further said that Dr Kalam always considered students and young people the greatest strength of the nation. His emphasis on education, innovation, scientific temper and character-building continues to inspire generations to contribute meaningfully to society.

“Dr Kalam believed that the youth are the real architects of India’s future. We must encourage our young generation to pursue education, develop scientific thinking, adopt moral values and work towards achieving their goals. His message of dreaming big and transforming those dreams into reality remains relevant for every Indian,” he added.

Prabhari for the BJP Minority Morcha in J&K , Fahim Saifi and Prabhari H.S Pummy, general secretaries Jasmeet Kour Pandey and Dhamanjeet Singh, district president Jammu, South Gurdeep Singh, all state secretaries, district presidents and their teams paid tribute to the great visionary, remembering his invaluable contribution to the country.