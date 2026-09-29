KARACHI, Sept 29: A 15-year-old Hindu girl has been rescued six months after she was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off in Mirpurkhas in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, a local NGO official said on Tuesday.

The teenage girl was rescued and reunited with her family following the cooperation of relevant authorities, said Faqir Shiva Kachhi, chairman of Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, an NGO working on issues concerning Pakistan's Hindu community.

"She is safe now and is reunited with her family," Kachhi said.

He said it took six months to trace and recover the girl, who was allegedly taken from near Mirpurkhas to an area near Badin after being forcibly converted and married off despite being underage.

Pakistan Darawar Ittehad has been highlighting cases involving members of the Hindu community, particularly from underprivileged families, who it says frequently report the abduction and forced marriage of their daughters.

In a separate case in Sindh's Tando Allahyar district, two minor Hindu sisters were allegedly abducted on August 29 and forcibly converted to Islam and married. After being recovered by police, a sessions court sent them to a shelter home despite their pleas to return to their family.

Another Hindu girl has been missing from Tando Allahyar since September 9 and is yet to be found. (PTI)