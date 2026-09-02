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Home / Videos / Minor Girl’s Death: CB Raids Residence Of Accused Teacher

Minor Girl’s Death: CB Raids Residence Of Accused Teacher

Crime Branch  today raided the residences of the accused brothers, Tariq Hussain and teacher Khalid Hussain involved in the case of alleged rape and death of minor girl in Gurnial, Chatroo, district Kishtwar. Both accused have already been arrested....

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Daily Excelsior
04:38 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Crime Branch  today raided the residences of the accused brothers, Tariq Hussain and teacher Khalid Hussain involved in the case of alleged rape and death of minor girl in Gurnial, Chatroo, district Kishtwar. Both accused have already been arrested.

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