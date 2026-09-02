Minor Girl’s Death: CB Raids Residence Of Accused Teacher
Crime Branch today raided the residences of the accused brothers, Tariq Hussain and teacher Khalid Hussain involved in the case of alleged rape and death of minor girl in Gurnial, Chatroo, district Kishtwar. Both accused have already been arrested....
Crime Branch today raided the residences of the accused brothers, Tariq Hussain and teacher Khalid Hussain involved in the case of alleged rape and death of minor girl in Gurnial, Chatroo, district Kishtwar. Both accused have already been arrested.
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