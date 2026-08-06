Ministry working hard to revitalise cooperative ecosystem in J&K: Amit Shah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Union Ministry of Cooperation is complementing the efforts of the UT administration through a multi-pronged strategy aimed at strengthening the viability, governance and operational capacity of cooperative institutions.

The measures include computerization and digital profiling of PACS, adoption of Model Bye-laws enabling PACS to undertake more than 25 business activities, formation of new multipurpose PACS, dairy and fishery cooperative societies in uncovered areas, capacity building and business diversification and institutional support through the sub-office of the National Cooperative Development Corporation in J&K.

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The Union Territory has also been included within the operational framework of the Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited to facilitate organized milk procurement, modern dairy practices and improved market linkages.

This information was given by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The reply further stated that as on July 15, 2026, about 1,611 new cooperative societies have been registered in J&K, comprising 232 multipurpose PACS, 1,339 Dairy Cooperative Societies and 40 Fishery Cooperative Societies. Further, 760 existing Dairy Cooperative Societies and one Fishery Cooperative Society have been strengthened.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Project for Computerization of PACS, functional PACS are being brought onto a common ERP-based national software to improve transparency, accounting, governance and operational efficiency.

In J&K, 708 PACS have been sanctioned for computerization. As on July 15, 2026, hardware has been provided to 537 PACS, which have also been on-boarded on the ERP platform and declared as e-PACS. Training programmes are also being conducted for PACS functionaries on governance, ERP operations, preparation of business plans, convergence with Government schemes and diversification of activities.

"Further, PACS are being enabled to function as Common Service Centres and agricultural-input service centres to improve access to digital services, banking, insurance and agricultural inputs in remote and border areas. Linkages are also being facilitated with national-level cooperative societies engaged in exports, organic products and quality seeds," Shah maintained in his reply.