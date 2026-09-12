Minister to meet Vet interns over stipend hike

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: The Government has moved to engage protesting veterinary interns at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K), with Agriculture Production Department and Rural Development Department Minister Javid Ahmad Dar scheduled to meet their representatives on Monday over their demand for a stipend hike.

The move comes as the interns entered the fifth day of their agitation at the varsity's Shuhama campus.

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Four interns joined a hunger strike today, with protesters warning that more could follow if the Government fails to give a concrete assurance on revision of the stipend.

Dar told Excelsior that he had asked the SKUAST Vice-Chancellor to meet the protesting students and directed representatives to meet him on Monday to take up their demands and discuss a way forward.

"For now, I have asked the VC SKUAST to meet them, and I have asked them to meet me on Monday so that we can discuss their demands and work out how the issue can be addressed," Dar said.

He said he would also check the status of the file concerning the proposed stipend revision, which the interns have claimed has been pending with the Finance Department. Click here to watch video

The interns are demanding revision of their monthly stipend of Rs 6,000, which they said has remained unchanged since 2011 despite the workload involved in their compulsory internship.

Preeti, one of the protesters, said the demand was limited to a stipend revision and claimed that a proposal for an increase had been pending with the Finance Department since 2023.

"Our seniors have even tried to get it hiked, but to no avail. There has been no assurance from the Government," she said.

The interns are seeking a written assurance on the revision, arguing that their workload is comparable to that of veterinary interns elsewhere in the country.

"We want it to be revised and till the time we get it in writing that the stipend will be increased," she said.

The students said no Government representative had approached them during the first five days of the protest.