Minister appeals LG for minimising public inconvenience on NH-44

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo today appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures to minimise public inconvenience caused by convoy movement on the Srinagar-Anantnag-Kulgam-Qazigund National Highway.

In a post on X, Itoo said it was deeply distressing to see ambulances stranded, students missing classes and ordinary citizens waiting for 15 to 30 minutes, and sometimes even hours, due to convoy movement.

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Questioning the hardships faced by people, she asked what fault they had committed to be made to endure such difficulties.

She urged the LG and the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted passage for ambulances while minimising public inconvenience without compromising essential security protocols.

"Security is paramount, but so is the well-being of our people. Security and compassion must go hand in hand," she said.

Itoo said governance should be reflected not just in policies but also in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief.

Meanwhile, MLA Reyaz Ahmad Khan also flagged the difficulties faced by civilians due to convoy-related restrictions, saying both sides of the highway were blocked during convoy movement, affecting patients, students and the general public.

"Both sides of the highway are blocked during convoy movement, causing difficulties for patients, students and the general public. We raised this issue in the last board meeting," Khan said, after Itoo raised concerns over the restrictions earlier in the day.

The issue of civilian hardships caused by security-related restrictions on the highway had earlier been raised by PDP MLA Waheed Para in the Legislative Assembly.

Para had urged the Government to take up the issue with the Unified Command and the Centre, calling for an end to what he described as discrimination against locals.

He had said frequent stoppages during convoy movement, the Amarnath Yatra and the tourist season had created a sense of "humiliation" among residents, who were often made to wait despite having to travel for routine work.

Supporting his demand, NC MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi had urged the Assembly to send a recommendation or pass a resolution asking the Centre to address the issue.

He had particularly stressed the need to ensure that patients and children were not made to suffer because of security-related restrictions.