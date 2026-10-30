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Minister Altaf Kaloo Says Will Work For Development & Progress Of J&K
Forest and Rural Development Minister Altaf Ahmad Kaloo says he will review the functioning of the departments entrusted to him and work towards ensuring maximum development and progress across Jammu and Kashmir. ...
Forest and Rural Development Minister Altaf Ahmad Kaloo says he will review the functioning of the departments entrusted to him and work towards ensuring maximum development and progress across Jammu and Kashmir.