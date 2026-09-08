Minimum temperature in Delhi at 24.7 deg C, IMD predicts light rains to continue from Sept 11

New Delhi Sep 8: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 0.9 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius.

Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road recorded 24.3 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal.

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Minimum temperature at Ridge was 20.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi over the next few days, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Light rain is likely from September 11, with generally cloudy conditions over the city, the forecast said.

The air quality on Tuesday remained in the moderate category, with Delhi recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 109 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'. (Agencies)