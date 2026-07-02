Mini IPL Cricket tournament commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 1: The District Administration Udhampur inaugurated the Mini IPL Cricket Tournament under the Youth Empowerment Programme, organised by the District Youth Services & Sports Office, Udhampur in collaboration with the Udhampur Cricket Academy.

Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest, while Jugal Anand, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Udhampur, was the guest of honour. Tarsem Singh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer (DYSSO), Udhampur and Suraj Bhan, Manager, Sports Council, attended as special guests.

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Addressing the gathering, Jugal Anand described the tournament as one of the first initiatives of its kind under the Youth Empowerment Programme and said it would help encourage Under-19 cricketers by providing exposure and competitive opportunities. Minga Sherpa appreciated the efforts of the organisers and said platforms like the Mini IPL could help talented players progress to higher levels of the game.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the IPL-style tournament, aimed at identifying young cricketing talent from different parts of the Union Territory. The vote of thanks was presented by Ritik Singh, Umang Raina and the organising team. Later, Minga Sherpa, Jugal Anand, Tarsem Singh, Suraj Bhan and Jatin Sethi, Nodal Officer, Youth Empowerment Programme, were felicitated by the organisers.