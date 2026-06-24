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Home / Latest News / Mini Bus Plunges Into Gorge In J&K’s Kathua; 23 Pilgrims Injured

Mini Bus Plunges Into Gorge In J&K’s Kathua; 23 Pilgrims Injured

Jammu, Jun 24: At least 23 pilgrims were injured when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said. The pilgrims from Goran and Sumb villages...

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Daily Excelsior
01:11 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jun 24: At least 23 pilgrims were injured when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.
The pilgrims from Goran and Sumb villages of Samba were travelling to the Mata Sukrala Devi Temple in Billawar when the accident took place near Dingi Simbli on the Dhar Road, they said.
Locals rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts, with police teams subsequently joining the operation.
All the injured were shifted to hospital, where four of them were stated to be in a serious condition, the officials said.
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