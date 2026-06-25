Mini-bus plunges into gorge, 25 injured

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 24: Twenty five pilgrims were injured here today in Dingi Simbli area of Billawar when the mini-bus they were onboard veered off the road and plunged into a gorge.

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The ill fated mini-bus bearing registration number JK21B-7776 was moving towards the popular Mata Sukrala Devi Temple in Billawar when the accident took place near Dingi Simbli on Dhar Road.

Immediately after the accident locals of the area along with cops started a rescue operation and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The injured were pilgrims from Goran and Sumb villages of Samba identified as Jyoti Devi, 40, wife of Pawan Kumar; Ritu Devi, 40, wife of Raj Kumar; Ritu Devi, 45, wife of Seathi Ram; Seathi Ram, 52, son of Giyan Chand; Asha Rani, 46, wife of Yash Paul; Bhoomika, 16, daughter of Prithvi Raj; Yash Bardhan Badyal, 19, son of Chander Shakher; Munish Badyal, 27, son of Ram Narayan; Chander Shakher, 50, son of Shubh Kumar; Sujata Devi, 50, wife of Ram Narayan; Madhu Devi, 40, wife of Chander Shakher; Abhimanyu, 16, son of Anil Kumar; Pratyaksh, 13, son of Tarsam Lal; Anikash, 14, son of Anil Kumar; all these injured persons were from village Amli in Sumb Block of Samba district. Other injured were Rano Devi, 70, wife of Sain Dass, resident of Panthi, Samba; Kamla Devi, 46, wife of Radha Sham, resident of village Amli in Sumb Block of Samba district; Usha Devi, 40, wife of Pawan Sharma, resident of Vijaypur; Diya Sharma, 12, daughter of Vickey, resident of Dinga Amb; Reesha Devi, 23, daughter of Bishan Singh, resident of Samba; Vidya Devi, 51, wife of Amir Chand, resident of Samba; Sheela Devi, 66, wife of Rajkumar, resident of Vijaypur; Varinda, 17, daughter of Chander Shekhar, resident of Samba; Sunita Devi, 60, wife of Monhar Lal, resident of Samba; Payal, 15, daughter of Radha Sham, resident of Samba and Romesh Kumar, 25, son of Faqir Chand, resident of Samba.

MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh has talked to the district administration regarding proper treatment of the injured persons.

On social media platform X, he posted: “Just now spoke to DC Kathua Sh Rajesh Sharma, after receiving the news of a road accident near Dingi Simbli in Billawar area involving a matador bus carrying Sukrala Mata devotees.”

He further wrote: “23 injured persons were immediately shifted to CHC Billawar, out of whom 11 were later shifted to GMC Hospital Kathua. Luckily no casualties or critical injuries reported. All possible assistance and aid is being provided. My office is in constant touch with the local administration. MLA Billawar, Satish Sharma is also keeping a close follow up and receiving regular updates.”

Police has taken cognisance of the incident.