Mine closure a landmark initiative in India’s transition to Circular Economy: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 24: Describing the Mine closure as a landmark initiative in India's transition to circular economy, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said that India is redefining the very idea of mine closure by transforming exhausted mines into new centres of wealth creation, environmental restoration and sustainable livelihoods.

Referring to scientific mine closure as an embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of innovation-led governance, Dr. Jitendra Singh said a closed mine should no longer be viewed as the end of economic activity but as the beginning of a new development journey that serves both people and the planet.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing the release of "AAROH- Annual Report on Mine Closure", organised by the Ministry of Coal in New Delhi. The event was graced by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, Secretary, Ministry of Coal Vikram Dev Dutt, senior officials of the Ministry, representatives of coal companies, industry leaders and international partners. The programme also witnessed the virtual inauguration of Coal NEER Plants, signing of the Implementation Agreement between the Ministry of Coal and GIZ for technical cooperation on closed coal mines, and Tripartite MoUs for establishing vocational training centres to create sustainable livelihood opportunities in coal-bearing regions.

Calling the initiative a landmark in India's transition towards a circular economy, Dr. Jitendra Singh said scientific mine closure simultaneously advances several national priorities, including waste-to-wealth, resource efficiency, environmental conservation, sustainable land use and community development. "You have closed a coal mine and opened another mine of wealth," he remarked, describing the initiative as a powerful example of how science and technology can unlock fresh economic opportunities from assets that had long been considered exhausted.

The Minister said such transformative thinking has become possible because the present Government encourages innovation instead of remaining confined to conventional approaches. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently inspired institutions to challenge established practices and adopt bold, future-oriented solutions capable of delivering long-term national gains. Scientific mine closure, he said, represents one such policy innovation where environmental responsibility has been converted into an instrument of economic growth and social empowerment.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the initiative complements India's commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2070 by ensuring that environmental restoration progresses alongside economic development. He noted that as India expands renewable energy, nuclear energy and other emerging technologies, responsible utilisation and regeneration of natural resources will become equally important pillars of sustainable development. Progress, he said, must be measured not only by the efficiency with which resources are utilised but also by the responsibility with which they are restored for future generations.

Drawing upon successful initiatives from other sectors, Dr. Jitendra Singh referred to the productive use of steel slag in road construction and the conversion of used cooking oil into biofuel, both of which initially appeared unconventional but eventually evolved into valuable economic resources. These experiences, he said, demonstrate that science-driven innovation has the power to convert waste into wealth while simultaneously generating public awareness, environmental benefits and new economic opportunities. He said the same philosophy lies at the heart of scientific mine closure, where yesterday's exhausted assets become tomorrow's engines of sustainable growth.