Millet restaurant inaugurated at Kishenpur Manwal

Excelsior Correspondent

DANSAL, Sept 30: In order to promote nutritious millets and creating livelihood opportunities in rural areas, a Millet Restaurant established under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) Sub- Division Dansal project “Promotion of Nutricereals and Millets” was inaugurated here today.

The Millet Restaurant has been established by Kartar Singh, resident of Kharta Panchayat, with the objective of promoting millet-based food products and encouraging value addition of locally available nutritious crops.

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The initiative is also aimed at providing an additional avenue of income generation and entrepreneurship to rural households.

Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO), Dansal, Ashwani Gupta, formally inaugurated the restaurant and accompanied by both SMS SDLs, JAEO Headquarters and Head Assistant, Dansal.

During the inaugural programme, the visiting officers were served a variety of millet-based snacks and food products, providing a glimpse of the nutritional value, diversity and versatility of millets.

The initiative seeks to create greater awareness among the public regarding the health benefits of millets and encourage their inclusion in the daily diet.

The programme was coordinated by the field staff of Team KP Manwal under the supervision of I/C AEO Amit Pathania.

Speaking on the occasion, beneficiary Kartar Singh expressed gratitude to the Director Agriculture Jammu, Chief Agriculture Officer Jammu and SDAO Dansal for extending support and providing him the opportunity to establish the Millet Restaurant under the HADP project.

He said that the initiative would help generate awareness about millet-based food products and encourage their wider consumption among the local community.

Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO), Dansal, Ashwani Gupta emphasized that such initiatives under HADP would continue to focus on nutrition, value addition, entrepreneurship and income generation, thereby providing new opportunities to farmers and rural youth while promoting healthier food choices.