Military-Civil Integration Key To Robust Defence Ecosystem To Tackle Emerging Challenges: Rajnath

New Delhi, Aug 3: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said there was a need to "deepen integration" between the military and civil components of his ministry to foster greater synergy within the defence ecosystem to tackle evolving security and technological challenges.

In his address at the foundation day celebrations of Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Civilian Services here, he also said that if officers of the AFHQ Civilian Services develop defence-specific common cyber tools leveraging their expertise, it could prove beneficial to the defence forces.

Singh emphasised that both the uniformed and civil services share the same commitment of 'nation first', and when the objective is singular, every element of the system transforms into national strength.

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Underlining that defence forces are marching towards greater jointness with renewed vigour, he said there was a need to deepen integration between the military and civil components of the defence ministry to foster greater cooperation and alignment within the defence ecosystem to tackle evolving security and technological challenges.

"Military officers bring operational experience, a command perspective, and an understanding of warfare, while civilian officers contribute through administrative continuity, policy experience, an understanding of government processes, and institutional memory. When these strengths combine, decision-making becomes more informed, balanced, and effective," Singh said.

The Union minister highlighted the importance of further enhancing structured "cross-exposure" between civilian and military officers, suggesting joint training programmes and developmental assignments for both sides to learn from each other's experiences, according to a defence ministry statement.

He also suggested that a forum could be developed for the study of Indian military history, examining it from a civilian perspective, thereby fostering fresh ideas and new perspectives.

Singh expressed confidence that by leveraging expertise in such areas, the AFHQ Civilian Services will be able to make more meaningful contributions to the defence sector.

While he acknowledged the AFHQ Civilian Services for moving ahead in sync with changing times, he asserted that, at a time when modern warfare is driven by technological dynamism, "the cadre must move beyond its specific mandate" of proper implementation of service rules, regulations and orders.

"It must focus on strengthening the security architecture through research, geo-strategic thinking and innovative ideas. Its active participation in core defence matters is essential as, being a permanent cadre of the Ministry of Defence, it possesses deep domain knowledge," Singh said.

AFHQ Day is celebrated in August every year to recognise the role of the civilian officers who work with service personnel, primarily in the three Integrated Service Headquarters, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and 24 Inter-Service Organisations of the Ministry of Defence.

As part of the celebrations, the defence minister launched several digital initiatives of the office of Joint Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer (JS & CAO) and its Revised Vision & Mission Statement, the statement said.

Singh also released the 34th issue of the 'Samvad' magazine that contains travelogues, essays, articles, and poems written by employees of various ranks posted in Service Headquarters and Inter-Service Organisations. He also presented awards at the event.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh were among other senior officials present on the occasion. (Agencies)