Militants attack CRPF ROP in Srinagar, no damage reported

SRINAGAR : Militants attacked a Road Opening Party (ROP) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, official sources said.

They said a ROP of CRPF was attacked by militants with automatic weapons at Nowgam bypass. However, no one was injured, they said adding security forces present in the area also retaliated but the militants managed to escape.

Later, security forces and police personnel rushed from nearby camps and police station immediately sealed the area and launched a massive search operation against the militants.

Traffic on Pantha Chowk-Baramulla highway was disrupted as a precautionary measure for over an hour. This was the second such attack on security forces in Nowgam area of the bypass in city outskirts since August 14 when two police personnel were killed and another was injured. (AGENCIES)