Militant Hideout Busted In Kupwara, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 7: Security forces on Wednesday busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered arms and ammunition from it, police said .

They said a hideout was busted in the Lolab area of the district.

Police claimed the recovery has certainly averted a suspected misadventure by militants, overground workers and their nefarious attempts to disturb the peace and tranquility in the area

Police said a specific input from a reliable source with respect to an old hideout and presence of some arms and ammunition in the general area of Kangur Nala, Tekipora was received by Rashtriya Rifle sector deployed in Charkut, Lolab on early morning of June 6.

“The 28 RR deployed in Lolab immediately launched a jungle search operation in the said area. The search did not yield any result despite thorough combing yesterday (Tuesday),” a police statement said.

“However, the source was quite sure of the presence of the hideout… Hence, additional columns of RR and Special Forces were inducted in early hours today (Wednesday) and the area was again combed from Kowut Top astride Kangur Nala. Thorough search & perseverance resulted in busting of a hideout astride Kangur Nala.”

Police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout

The recovery included a Under Barrel Grenade Launcher Russian made, one UBGL grenade, six Chinese grenades type 1, two Chinese hand grenades, two magazines of AK 47, some AK 47 rounds, a binocular and a pouch.

“The items have been deposited by the RR battalion with the Police as per norms. The successful recovery has certainly averted a suspected misadventure by terrorists/OGW & their nefarious attempts to disturb the peace & tranquility in the area,” police said.

Legal action has been initiated by Police into the recovery of arms and ammunition, they added.