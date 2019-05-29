Militant eliminated in Encounter at Shopian; security personnel, civilian also killed

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Shopian district in which a security personnel and a civilian also lost their lives, police said.
Before the encounter broke out in Pinjoora area, several people were injured when security personnel used batons and fired pellets to disperse a violent mob which pelted stones on the forces during the cordon and search operation, they said. (AGENCIES)
