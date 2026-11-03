JAMMU, Nov 3: A 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 11.56 pm on Monday at a depth of five km.

The epicentre was located at latitude 33.292 degrees north and longitude 75.892 degrees east in Kishtwar district, it said.

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No reports of any loss of life or damage to property were received from anywhere in the Union Territory till the filing of this report.