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Mild earthquake hits Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 3: A 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 11.56 pm on Monday at a depth of five km. The epicentre...

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Daily Excelsior
04:54 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: A 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 11.56 pm on Monday at a depth of five km. The epicentre was located at latitude 33.292 degrees north and longitude 75.892 degrees east in Kishtwar district, it said. No reports of any loss of life or damage to property were received from anywhere in the Union Territory till the filing of this report.

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