Migrant Land Fraud Case: Five Accused Booked In Baramulla, Crime Branch Conducts House Search In Budgam

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir has intensified its investigation into an alleged multi-crore migrant land fraud case by conducting a search operation at a residential property in Banit area of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Officials said the search was carried out in connection with a case registered at Police Station EOW Kashmir under relevant provisions of law. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent sale of migrant land measuring 14 kanals and 03 marlas situated at Goshbugh Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to investigators, the accused persons allegedly attempted to sell the land through forged documents, fake agreements and a well-planned criminal conspiracy without obtaining the consent of the actual landowner. During the course of investigation, five individuals were found involved in the fraud and accused of duping the complainant of crores of rupees on the pretext of facilitating the sale of the property.

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The Crime Branch stated that the house search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation aimed at collecting evidence and unearthing further details related to the alleged scam.

Officials reiterated that the investigation is progressing and additional legal action may follow based on the findings of the probe.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing has advised members of the public to remain cautious while dealing with property transactions and other financial matters. People have been urged to immediately report incidents of economic fraud and cheating to the Senior Superintendent of Police, EOW Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K.

Victims of economic offences can also submit their complaints through the official email of the Economic Offences Wing for necessary action.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (KNC)