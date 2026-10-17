Migrant Act can’t be invoked against occupant having possession before commencement of Act: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: The High Court, in a significant judgement, held that the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Act cannot be invoked mechanically against the occupant in whose possession of the property commenced much before the migration of those claiming ownership.

Justice Sanjay Parihar observed that where possession had commenced prior to November 1, 1989, the date linked to the statutory definition of "migrant", the subsequent migration of the persons claiming ownership would not, by itself, establish that the occupants had encroached upon or taken possession of migrant property within the meaning of the Act.

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"The question whether such possession was lawful, permissive, referable to any tenancy or proprietary right, or otherwise unauthorized, may involve consideration of the revenue record and the law governing agricultural holdings and Shamilat-e Deh land," the court said, adding, "Such questions cannot be conclusively answered merely by reference to the subsequent migration of the persons claiming ownership or by treating the existence of possession, by itself, as sufficient proof of encroachment under the Act."

The court made the observation on a plea concerning 4 kanals and 1 marla of land situated in Bandipora district. As per the plea, the petitioners' predecessor was recorded in cultivating possession of the land since Rabi 1976, while the land was classified as Shamilat-e-Deh.

"The subsequent migration of the persons claiming ownership of the land could not, by itself, conclusively determine the legal character of possession which had commenced prior thereto." Whether such possession was permissive at its inception, whether any permission was subsequently withdrawn, whether the petitioners continued in occupation without authority of law, and whether such occupation attracted the provisions of the Act of 1997 were questions requiring independent consideration, the court said.

"A declaration that a person is an unauthorized occupant, followed by an order undoubtedly entails serious civil consequences," the court said. Such a determination must, therefore, rest upon an enquiry conducted in accordance with law, consideration of the relevant material and a reasoned finding that the statutory requirements for exercise of jurisdiction stand satisfied, the court observed.

Holding that the authorities had failed to undertake the necessary examination before invoking the special machinery of the Migrant Act, the Court quashed the Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora's order declaring the petitioners unauthorised occupants, as well as the Financial Commissioner (Revenue)'s appellate order.

"The mere circumstance that the petitioners did not possess a formal document of title, or that the creation of a tenancy after the enforcement of the Agrarian Reforms Act was disputed, could not, without further examination, furnish a complete basis for declaring them unauthorized occupants under the Act of 1997," the court said.

The competent authority, the court added, was required to determine the nature and legal status of the possession claimed by the petitioners and thereafter consider whether the provisions of the Act were attracted to the facts so established.

"The failure to undertake such an exercise has materially affected the legality of the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner."

The matter has been remanded to the Deputy Commissioner for fresh consideration, including determination of the origin and continuity of possession and, crucially, whether the provisions of the 1997 Migrant Act were attracted at all.