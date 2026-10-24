MIET organizes ‘Micro Entrepreneurship Challenge-2026’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The School of Management, Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), here today, in collaboration with Institution’s Innovation Council organized ‘NourishPreneur: Micro Entrepreneurship Challenge 2026’.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Ankur Gupta, Director, MIET, who highlighted the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students and encouraging them to take initiative, think creatively and develop practical solutions to emerging market needs. Prof. Gupta took a round of the various ventures and interacted with the teams of students to understand their food philosophy, brand values and innovative propositions.

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A key highlight of the event was the presence of two distinguished culinary experts as Jury members—Vijay Kumar Menon, Managing Director and Partner, Chef Aroma Group and Rajeev Haryani, Executive Chef, Sanjeev Caterers, Royal Retreats Hari Niwas. Their professional expertise and industry perspectives brought valuable insights to the evaluation process.

The jury assessed the participating teams on their product offerings, relevance to the event theme, creativity, business potential, presentation and understanding of their target customers.

Ten business ventures viz Healthpreneurs, MBA Blues, Baked and Unbothered, Clean Canteen, Amulya Swaad, Fresh Fusion, Popeye's Fuel, Wholesome Bites, The Whimsical Kitchen and Clean Cravings showcased their food ventures through a range of health food-based business ideas, demonstrating creativity, teamwork and an understanding of the opportunities and challenges involved in building and launching a micro-business.

Team Amulya Swaad bagged the BrandPreneur Award for the best branding, Team Wholesome Bites bagged the TastePreneur Award in best taste category and the team Clean Cravings bagged the InnoPreneur Award for the best innovation.

The jury members were felicitated by Prof. Ajay Khajuria, Professor of Practice and Prof. Ankita Nanda, Head, School of Management.

The event was also graced by Col. Rajesh Sharma, Registrar MIET, Prof. Yogesh Manhas, Professor of Practice, School of Journalism and Communication and Prof. Atul Bargotra, Head Department of Commerce.